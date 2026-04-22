Heartstopper Forever release date confirmed by Netflix

The wait is finally over! The highly anticipated Heartstopper Forever film release date has been announced by Netflix.

Heartstopper Forever will mark the final chapter of the beloved coming-of-age queer teen drama, arriving on 17 July exclusively on Netflix.

The announcement coincides with the fourth anniversary of Heartstopper series 1, which was released three years ago today.

When is Heartstopper Forever coming out?

In a nostalgic – some might say tear-jerking – social media post, Netflix UK shared an Instagram Reel displaying behind-the-scenes shots of the beloved cast.

Captioned: “BTW, Heartstopper Forever drops 17 July, only on Netflix,” leading actors Kit Connor (Nick Nelson) and Joe Locke (Charlie Spring) made several appearances, as well as William Gao (Tao Xu), Corinna Brown (Tara Jones) and more.

The Heartstopper cast appeared on the cover of Attitude magazine in the April 2022 issue ahead of the show’s debut, featuring trans rights activist and rising star Yasmin Finney.

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman, who adapted her book series for the screen, also featured in the release date drop, commenting under the Reel: “Heartstopper summer.”

Who is returning to Heartstopper Forever?

Heartstopper Forever will see fan-favourite characters return to screens, as several of the leading actors are set to reprise their roles.

As well as the above, Bradley Riches (James McEwan), Tobie Donovan (Isaac Henderson) and more will return for one last time when the finale airs on Netflix.

Newcomer, Motherland star, Anna Maxwell Martin has recently been announced to take on the role of Sarah Nelson, Nick’s mother, replacing Olivia Colman.

What is Heartstopper Forever about?

In April 2025, Netflix confirmed the story would conclude with a feature-length finale rather than a fourth season.

Filming concluded at the end of July 2025, with Heartstopper Forever picking up from season 3 (2024), exploring Nick heading to university while Charlie continues to grow at Truham Grammar School.

Before the final screen adaptation drops, the author’s book, Heartstopper Volume 6, will be published on 2 July 2026, marking the final instalment of the beloved queer coming-of-age love story.