BBC reporter slammed for ‘disgusting’ Andrew Scott interview about Barry Keoghan’s naked dance in Saltburn

A BBC journalist has been criticised for asking All of Us Strangers‘ Andrew Scott about an entirely different film in an inappropriate manner as last night’s BAFTAs.

Scott was in attendance in support of his film All of Us Strangers, co-starring Paul Mescal, which received six nominations.

However, red carpet interviewer Colin Paterson’s line of questioning with Scott specifically focused on Barry Keoghan’s viral naked dance scene in Saltburn.

“I’m not going to spoil it for anybody” – Andrew Scott

Arts and Entertainment correspondent Paterson initially asked Scott if knows Keoghan, to which Scott replied: “I know Barry, yeah.”

To this, Paterson responds: “[What] was your reaction when you first saw the naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn?”

This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/42VEoBXRQi — Alex Gilston 🔜 GFF 2024 (@PresenterAlex) February 18, 2024

“I’m not going to spoil it for anybody [but] it’s great, it’s great,” laughs Attitude cover star Scott, before Paterson pushes the matter, saying: “You can spoil away. There was a lot of talk about prosthetics. How well do you know him?”

At this, a visibly uncomfortable Scott walks away.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid.”

Andrew Scott on the cover of the current issue of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude)

A second said: “Honestly, some entertainment journalists make me question my dream to be in that industry. Some of the “questions” asked tonight at the #BAFTAs were truly disturbing. Andrew Scott, I’m sorry you were subjected to that, you deserve better.”

A third complained: “Oh dear @BBCNewsone of your presenters Colin Paterson was very inappropriate in his interview with Andrew Scott at #BAFTAs yesterday. As ever Andrew Scott rose above that nonsense and responded very positively to the insightful, skilled questioning from @lizo_mzimba.”

Scott was not the only public figure to be asked the bizarre question, with Paterson also putting it to singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ soundtracks the scene.

All of Us Strangers, directed by Looking‘s Andrew Haigh, failed to take home any awards at last night’s BAFTAs.

Saltburn, nominated for five BAFTAs, also went home empty handed.