BBC releases trailer and cast for I Kissed a Girl series 2

The BBC has revealed the cast of the final season of I Kissed a Girl, landing on our TV screens on 23 June 2026, concluding the LGBTQ+ dating franchise.

In March 2026, the BBC announced that the upcoming series 2 of I Kissed a Girl would be its last, bringing the I Kissed franchise to an end after four groundbreaking seasons.

I Kissed a Boy launched the franchise in 2023, making history as the BBC’s first gay dating programme. The following year, I Kissed a Girl followed, featuring lesbian and bisexual daters.

In a statement, the BBC announced that the series had been axed “in light of our funding challenges and there are no current plans for the show to return.”

The upcoming second season of I Kissed a Girl will consist of 10 episodes, featuring 10 single women entering the Italian Masseria in a bid to find love.

Full I Kissed a Girl series 2 cast list

Imogen, 21, Manchester

Imogen (Image: BBC / Two Four / James Stack)

Renee, 25, North London

Renee (Image: BBC / Two Four / James Stack)

Elise, 24, Essex

Elise (Image: BBC / Two Four / James Stack)

Nikita, 24, Leeds

Nikita (Image: BBC / Two Four / James Stack)

Tyra, 24, Scotland

Tyra (Image: BBC / Two Four / James Stack)

Ebony, 22, Newcastle

Ebony (Image: BBC / Two Four / James Stack)

Elisha, 22, Wales

Elisha (Image: BBC / Two Four / James Stack)

Faye, 24, Warrington

Faye (Image: BBC / Two Four / James Stack)

Ashlea, 25, Bedford

Ashlea (Image: BBC / Two Four / James Stack)

Lindsey, 25, Buckinghamshire

Lindsey (Image: BBC / Two Four / James Stack)

I Kissed a Girl series 2 will be hosted by returning presenter and former Attitude cover star Dannii Minogue, who shared her disappointment online following the cancellation of the franchise.

The voice of I Kissed A Girl, Charley Marlowe, told Attitude she was “sad” and “disappointed” following the LGBTQ+ dating series being axed by the BBC.

Marlowe will return as this year’s narrator and will also make a special appearance in Italy during the final series of the I Kissed franchise.

When is I Kissed A Girl series 2 coming out?

Produced by Twofour, I Kissed A Girl series 2 will debut on BBC Three on 23 June at 9pm and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.