Addison Rae gets Fortnite skin: Two looks, release date and latex

Attention all gaymers! Fortnite has revealed Addison Rae is the latest star to receive a skin.

Arriving on 7 August at 1am (BST), players across the globe will be able to play as the ‘Diet Pepsi’ singer in one of the world’s most beloved shooter games.

The skin, as teased by Fortnite on its social media page, shows Rae in a pink latex coat with a matching bra and mini skirt, inspired by her ‘Fame is a Gun’ music video look.

“Served hot. Addison Rae joins Fortnite tomorrow” – Fortnite announcing the new skin

“Served hot. Addison Rae joins Fortnite tomorrow,” Fortnite captioned the announcement.

Players will also be able to don a second look with a customisable bra and skirt outfit in white, pink or yellow.

Rae follows the likes of Chappell Roan and Kim Kardashian as part of the game’s Icon Series of skins.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Rae admitted she used to play Fortnite quite a lot, though since entering her music era, has spent more time outside.

“I’m not much of a gamer anymore. I’m trying to be outside,” she said. “But maybe now I have to dip back into it. It seems like a crime not to play as yourself!”

Addison Rae’s debut album, Addison

Addison Rae Fortnite skin look two (Image: Epic Games)

In 2025, Rae released her self-titled debut album, Addison, featuring viral hits ‘Diet Pepsi’, ‘Aquamarine’, ‘Fame Is a Gun’ and ‘New York’.

Rising from internet stardom on TikTok, Rae has flourished with her music endeavours, notably being nominated for Best New Artist at the 68th Grammy Awards this year, where she performed.

This year, Rae made her solo main stage debut at Coachella, where she joined an incredible line-up including Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna.

After the second week of the festival ended, Madonna and Rae went viral after they were spotted partying together at The Abbey in West Hollywood on 25 April.