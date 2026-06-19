BBC announces Chris Appleton for Strictly Come Dancing 2026

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is the fourth contestant to be announced as part of the BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up.

Appleton will join the likes of Eurovision star Delta Goodrem, soap opera legend Lacey Turner and Love Island star Dani Dyer.

Appleton is this year’s first publicly gay contestant. The question now is whether he will follow in the footsteps of Layton Williams and be paired in a same-sex couple on the show.

“I may know my way around a salon floor, but the dance floor is a whole different story” – Chris Appleton on competing in Strictly Come Dancing

As per the official BBC announcement, he said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Strictly Come Dancing and coming home to the UK for this incredible experience.

“I’ve always believed that the best things happen when you take a chance and try something new. I may know my way around a salon floor, but the dance floor is a whole different story – and I can’t wait to get started,” he continued.

It’s not just the contestant announcements fans have had their eyes on this season. Following the departure of former Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly last season, fans have long awaited who will fill their bedazzled stilettos.

Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe land Strictly Come Dancing presenting job

Ahead of the celebrity dancer announcements, the BBC revealed Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe have landed the most sought-after presenting jobs in British TV.

According to BBC News, Willis will be taking over Daly’s hosting duties on the ballroom floor, whilst Widdicombe will be positioned upstairs in the former “Clauditorium”. Radebe will take on the role of roaming reporter.

Following the announcement, former host Daly took to the comments section under the post, giving her approval. “Can’t wait to tune in. The ultimate trio,” she wrote.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2026 start?

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return for its twenty-fourth series with a launch show in September 2026 on BBC One, available to stream via BBCiPlayer.