BAFTA TV Awards: Full list of winners, from Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning to Mr Loverman actors

Baby Reindeer‘s Jessica Gunning, Mr Loverman‘s Lennie James and Joe Lycett of Late Night Lycett fame were among the big winners at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards.

Rob Rinder and Rylan were also victorious in the factual entertainment category for Rob And Rylan’s Grand Tour.

The ceremony, which took place in London yesterday, was hosted by actor Alan Cumming, host of the US version of The Traitors.

Former Attitude cover star Jessica took home the supporting actress gong for her role in Richard Gadd’s heavily LGBTQ-themed Netflix hit, while James won leading actor for his role in the BBC’s tale of same-sex love.

Other big winners last night included Industry‘s Marisa Abela for leading actress and Ariyon Bakare for supporting actor, again for Mr Loverman.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Drama series

WINNER: Blue Lights – BBC One

Sherwood – BBC One

Supacell – Netflix

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light – BBC One

Limited drama

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

Lost Boys And Fairies – BBC One

WINNER: Mr Bates Vs The Post Office – ITV1

One Day – Netflix

Scripted comedy

WINNER: Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Brassic (Sky Max)

G’Wed (ITV1)

Ludwig (BBC One)

Leading actress

Anna Maxwell Martin – Until I Kill You (ITV1)

Billie Piper – Scoop (Netflix)

Lola Petticrew – Say Nothing (Disney+)

WINNER: Marisa Abela – Industry (BBC One)

Monica Dolan – Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)

Sharon D Clarke – Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Leading actor

David Tennant – Rivals (Disney+)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Lennie James – Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Toby Jones – Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)

Supporting actress

WINNER: Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Katherine Parkinson – Rivals (Disney+)

Maxine Peake – Say Nothing (Disney+)

Monica Dolan – Sherwood (BBC One)

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Sue Johnston – Truelove (Channel 4)

Supporting actor

WINNER: Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Christopher Chung, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

McKinley Belcher III, Eric (Netflix)

Sonny Walker, The Gathering (Channel 4)

Female performance in a comedy

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Kate O’Flynn – Everyone Else Burns (Channel 4)

Lolly Adefope – The Franchise (Sky Comedy)

Nicola Coughlan – Big Mood (Channel 4)

WINNER: Ruth Jones – Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (BBC One)

Sophie Willan – Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Male performance in a comedy

Bilal Hasna – Extraordinary (Disney+)

WINNER: Danny Dyer – Mr Bigstuff (Sky Comedy)

Dylan Thomas-Smith – G’Wed (ITV2)

Nabhaan Rizwan – Kaos – Sister (Netflix)

Oliver Savell- Changing Ends (ITV1)

Phil Dunning – Smoggie Queens (BBC Three)

Soap

Casualty (BBC One)

Coronation Street (ITV1)

WINNER: EastEnders (BBC One)

Entertainment programme

The 1% Club (ITV1)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

WINNER: Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – (ITV1)

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One)

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

WINNER: Joe Lycett Late Night Lycett – (Channel 4)

Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)

Stacey Solomon Sort Your Life Out – (BBC One)

Factual entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s (Disney+)

Race Across The World (BBC One)

WINNER: Rob And Rylan’s Grand Tour (BBC Two)

Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Reality

Dragons’ Den (BBC One)

WINNER: The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

The Traitors (BBC One)

Daytime

WINNER: Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure (BBC Two)

Loose Women (ITV1)

Morning Live (BBC One)

Richard Osman’s House Of Games (BBC Two)

International

After The Party (Channel 4)

Colin From Accounts (BBC Two)

Say Nothing (Disney+)

WINNER: Shōgun (Disney+)

True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)

You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack (Netflix)

Live event coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen (BBC One)

WINNER: Glastonbury 2024 (BBC Two)

Last Night Of The Proms (BBC Two)

Current affairs

Life and Death in Gaza – Storyville (BBC Two)

Maternity: Broken Trust – Exposure (ITV1)

WINNER: State of Rage (Channel 4)

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side (ITV1)

Single documentary

Hell Jumper (BBC Two)

Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)

WINNER: Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods (BBC Two)

Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Channel 4)

Factual series

American Nightmare (Netflix)

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour (BBC One)

The Push: Murder On The Cliff (Channel 4)

WINNER: To Catch A Copper (Channel 4)

Specialist factual

WINNER: Atomic People (BBC Two)

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love (National Geographic)

Children of the Cult (ITV1)

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain (Channel 4)

News coverage

WINNER: BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special (BBC News/BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya – The Fall Of Assad (Channel 4 News/Channel 4)

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign (Channel 4 News/Channel 4)

Sports coverage

Euro 2024 (BBC Sport/BBC One)

WINNER: Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC Sport/BBC One)

Wimbledon 2024 (BBC Sport/Wimbledon Broadcast Services/BBC One)

Memorable moment

Bridgerton – “THE” carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope (Netflix)

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale – Smithy’s Wedding: Mick Stands Up (BBC One)

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office – Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline (ITV1)

Rivals – Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis (Disney+)

WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing – Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell Waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ (BBC One)

The Traitors – “Paul isn’t my son… but Ross is!” (BBC One)

Short form

Brown Brit (Channel 4)

Peaked (Channel 4)

WINNER: Quiet Life (BBC Three)

Children’s: Scripted

WINNER: CBeebies As You Like It At Shakespeare’s Globe (CBeebies)

Horrible Histories (CBBC)

Ready Eddie Go! – (Sky Kids)

Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)

Children’s: Non-scripted