Baby Reindeer’s Nava Mau wins PFLAG National George Takei Advocate Award

Nava Mau has added to her growing collection of awards since her breakout role in Baby Reindeer – and we couldn’t be happier for her.

The star, who shot to global fame in the hit Netflix show on 11 April 2024, won the 2024 PFLAG National George Takei Advocate Award last night (Thursday 30 May 2024).

She’s previously won a NewFest Audience Award and a YoSoy Award from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

“Profoundly meaningful” – Nava on her award

“Being recognised by an organisation that has been a pillar of the community and leading with love for over 50 years — and one that intersected with my own journey when I visited their chapter meetings in San Antonio — is profoundly meaningful to me,” said Nava.

“I am committed to and passionate about continuing to use my voice and work as a filmmaker and actor in the ongoing fight for justice, equity, and inclusion,” she continued. “It’s truly an honour to accept this award from PFLAG National.”

Nava at the Love Takes Pride: Celebrating Workplace Inclusion event (Image: By Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for PFLAG)

PFLAG National is an organisation dedicated to supporting families, educating allies, and advocating for just, equitable, and inclusive legislation and policies.

The group’s Love Takes Pride: Celebrating Workplace Inclusion event took place at NeueHouse Madison Square in New York City.

Previous PFLAG National award recipients and honourees include Dr. Maya Angelou, Sigourney Weaver, Liza Minelli, Cyndi Lauper, Big Freedia, Indigo Girls, George Takei, Tom Daley, Sir Patrick Stewart, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth and Rosie Perez.

“She has touched countless lives’

“When Love Takes Pride, words and actions in support of LGBTQ+ people, parents, families and allies outshine the darkness,” said Brian K. Bond, CEO at PFLAG National. “Nava’s dedication and tireless advocacy is exemplary of what happens when love takes action, and she has touched countless lives within the LGBTQ+ community.

“Nava’s commitment to visibility, representation, and authenticity embodies the very spirit of our mission, and celebrating her contributions is not just a recognition of ongoing remarkable work but a testament to the power of love, resilience, and community in driving meaningful change. She is also a light for so many PFLAG families and their trans kids.”

As well as Baby Reindeer, Nava wrote, produced, directed, and starred in Waking Hour, a short film that screened in festivals around the world. She was selected as a Production Fellow for the Netflix documentary Disclosure, and worked as a producer on the short film Work, which premiered at Sundance. She appeared next as a series regular in the HBO Max series Generation.