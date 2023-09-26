World of Wonder debuts trailer for ‘off-the-wall’ Avalon TV

World of Wonder is back with yet more entertainment, this time exploring the fabulous world of the House of Avalon!

Avalon TV will premiere on WOW Presents Plus on 9 October. It will focus on the legendary house that’s provided two recent RuPaul’s Drag Race icons – Gigi Goode and Symone.

The former, who later came out as trans-non-binary, appeared on the US season 12, while Symone appeared on season 13.

Avalon TV (Image: World of Wonder)

Joining them will be stylist, Marko Monroe, who has worked with the likes of Lizzo and Jennifer Coolidge. Marko is also teased as “the voice of reason, an open ear, and a shoulder to cry on.”

Hunter Crenshaw is Marko’s partner and has been described as “the Kris Jenner of the house.” Meanwhile, Grant Vanderbilt is said to boast “an encyclopedic knowledge of film, music, television, fashion and pop art.”

Caleb is the group’s social butterfly, running the house’s social media accounts and documenting the parties. And last but not least, Rylie, Symone’s makeup artist and also musical artist and social media icon.

A synopsis for the show reads: Avalon TV is an off-the-wall, over-the-top, and under-the-wig series that takes you inside the brains of LA’s hottest creative collective, The House Of Avalon.

“Whether it’s fashion, nightlife, drag, art, comedy, or media – this chosen family is creating one iconic pop culture moment after another, and skyrocketing to success by their own set of rules.

“Marko Monroe, Hunter Crenshaw, Symone, Grant Vanderbilt, Caleb, Gigi Goode, and Rylie star in this genre-bending series filled with real-life drama, pranks, parties, and celebrity guests galore.”

Avalon TV debuts on WOW Presents Plus on 9 October.