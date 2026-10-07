Attitude Awards 2026: Orville Peck says ‘men could be doing a lot better’ as he wins this year’s Man of the Year

Country star Orville Peck is the recipient of the Man of the Year award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar.

The singer, songwriter and actor was honoured at the 15th anniversary of the Attitude Awards, hosted at London’s Roundhouse on 7 October, following a performance of ‘The Breeze, The Grass, The Mourning Dove and Me’.

Michael Marouli presented Peck with his award, following his own Drag Race Down Under vs The World win.

Peck said in his speech, “Thank you so much for this award. It is always a humbling and lovely feeling to be recognised.

“I believe men could be doing a lot better” – Orville Peck in his Man of the Year speech

“Man of the Year… feels like an interesting title to receive. I will say it feels a bit conflicting to be celebrating any man these days, as we seem to be the cause of so many terrible things in the world right now.

“I think a lot about my role as a cis white man and the privilege that brings me and more so – the responsibility that ought to carry all like me, in our community.

“Living in a time when trans rights are used for political scapegoating, people of colour are being vilified and deported, young women are being sexually assaulted on college campuses with no recourse and genocides are being casually watched from our phones – I believe men could be doing a lot better.

“I will take this award with gratitude but I want to say to all the men in this room – we have been born with a social silver spoon – look around at what you could be doing better.

“Be of service and be an example to others. God knows I’m not always one – but I do strive to be a better one each day. Thank you.”

“[I] want to be even fucking gayer in country music” – Peck in his Attitude cover interview

The award comes as Peck stars as Attitude’s latest cover boy, with the country icon opening up about his new album Mule, as well as sobriety and journey towards self-acceptance.

Peck, who has spent his career carving out space for queer voices in country music, said in his accompanying interview: “This atmosphere that we’re in right now, it makes me want to be even fucking gayer in country music. It makes me want to be louder and happier and prouder.”

Orville Peck’s Attitude cover (Image: Attitude/Damon Baker)

And after a turbulent period that saw him enter rehab and cancel a year of touring, Peck also said: “When I look at where I was three years ago versus now, the biggest difference is that I am truly happy with who I am. I have a lot more grace and patience for myself, and a lot of gratitude for the people who stayed in my life.”

Peck joins the likes of Donatella Versace, David Furnish, Michael Johnston, Suzi Ruffell and Jordan Stephens among the winners at this year’s Attitude Awards.

The Attitude Awards 2026 issue is available on digital platforms from 11pm on 7 October and in print from 8 October. Print copy available for pre-order here.