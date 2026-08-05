Former FIFA president supports lesbian executive Lisa Klaveness to replace Gianni Infantino

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has praised lesbian executive Lise Klaveness as a potential successor to current chief Gianni Infantino

The public statement comes after Infantino has faced continued pressure to step down following his proposal to sell stakes, including in the World Cup, to private investors.

Critics, including UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC, argued that the World Cup is not simply a commercial product and should not have ownership interests sold to shareholder.

“Lise Klaveness deserves the utmost respect” – Sepp Blatter on who should succeed FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Lise Klaveness deserves the utmost respect. She was the only one who always took a clear stand and did not go along with the mainstream. And at FIFA, the time is right for a woman to take the lead. #liseklaveness #norgesfotballforbund #norge #fifa #gianniinfantino #lise4president… — Joseph S Blatter (@SeppBlatter) August 4, 2026

Blatter, who served as the eighth president of FIFA from 1998 to 2015, has now entered the debate as Infantino’s time in the role comes under increasing scrutiny.

In a public statement on X yesterday (4 August), Blatter showed his support for candidate Klaveness, praising her independence, courage and leadership.

“Lise Klaveness deserves the utmost respect. She was the only one who always took a clear stand and did not go along with the mainstream. And at FIFA, the time is right for a woman to take the lead,” wrote Blatter.

Who is Lise Klaveness?

Klaveness is a rare example of a publicly lesbian woman working as an executive in the football industry. She has been president of the Norwegian Football Federation since 2022, becoming the first woman to lead the organisation in its 120-year history.

Throughout her career, the 45-year-old has shown unwavering support for human rights, notably in 2022 when she directly criticised FIFA’s failure to protect human rights when selecting Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup.

“Human rights, equality, democracy, the core interests of football, were not in the starting 11 until many years later. These basic rights were pressured on as substitutes, mainly by outside voices,” she said.

LGBTQ+ visibility at the FIFA World Cup Qatar

Homosexuality was, and remains, illegal in Qatar. In a display of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, football team captains planned to wear the OneLove armband, featuring rainbow colours.

Before the World Cup took place, FIFA prohibited the armbands and said players wearing them would receive a yellow card.

Following the World Cup, Klaveness urged FIFA to create a structured “toolbox” and introduce explicit mechanisms to guarantee the safety of LGBTQ+ fans.

“All fans should be free and safe in World Cups” – Klaveness on LGBTQ+ people at FIFA World Cup Qatar

According to BBC Sport, she said: “The LGBTQ matter is also an important matter to us because all fans should be free and safe in World Cups. And what we clearly see is that matters are still as sensitive.”

“So, we need a ‘toolbox’ to address this issue. We cannot be [told] that addressing legal safety for LGBTQ people is controversial, and seen as populist politics. These are practical issues – we need better mechanisms going ahead.”

Klaveness is married to former Norway international footballer Ingrid Camilla Fosse Sæthre, and they have three children.

2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia

The 2034 FIFA World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, another country where homosexuality is strictly illegal, with penalties including the death sentence.

Earlier this year, FIFA came under scrutiny again after Iran and Egypt, two countries with anti-LGBTQ+ laws, took part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Pride Match.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell challenged football’s world governing body, stating:

“This is a Pride Match between two countries where homosexuality is criminalised. That is the glaring contradiction FIFA refuses to confront.”