Ariana Grande wins White House TikTok row over ‘heinous’ use of her song

Ariana Grande has come out on top in a row with the White House over use of her song in ‘heinous’ TikTok video promoting immigration policies.

The White House posted the clip on Monday (8 June) captioned: “Bye-bye. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history,” accompanied by Grande’s 2024 song ‘Bye’.

After seeing the TikTok, Grande condemned the White House for using her song, calling Donald Trump‘s immigration policies: “barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense”.

Ariana Grande called the White House’s TikTok “barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense”

In full, she wrote to the comment section: “Please do not use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.”

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson replied with a statement supporting the social media video.

“What’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal ‌aliens ⁠who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens,” said Jackson.

‘Bye’ by Grande has since been removed from the White House’s TikTok video

@whitehouse Bye-bye 👋 President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history ♬ original sound – The White House

Grande’s plea has since been met, with her song being removed from the TikTok video, and her comment now erased.

This is not the first time the singer and the White House have had a public disagreement. Grande previously shared a social media post criticising Trump’s stance on trans rights.

The White House responded directly to Grande’s post in a statement given to The Independent.

“Get well soon, Ariana” – Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai replying to Grande’s pro-trans Instagram reshare

Deputy press secretary Kush Desai wrote: “Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments.”

Making a jab at the singers career, Desai added: “He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”

Grande is currently in the second week of her Eternal Sunshine world tour, which began on 6 June in Oakland, California.

Full list of Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour dates

United States

6 June – Oakland Arena (Oakland)

9 June – Oakland Arena (Oakland)

10 June – Oakland Arena (Oakland)

13 June – Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles)

14 June – Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles)

17 June – Kia Forum (Inglewood)

19 June – Kia Forum (Inglewood)

20 June – Kia Forum (Inglewood)

24 June – Moody Center (Austin)

26 June – Moody Center (Austin)

27 June – Moody Center (Austin)

30 June – Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise)

2 July – Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise)

3 July – Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise)

6 July – State Farm Arena (Atlanta)

8 July – State Farm Arena (Atlanta)

9 July – State Farm Arena (Atlanta)

12 July – Barclays Center (Brooklyn)

13 July – Barclays Center (Brooklyn)

16 July – Barclays Center (Brooklyn)

18 July – Barclays Center (Brooklyn)

19 July – Barclays Center (Brooklyn)

22 July – TD Garden (Boston)

24 July – TD Garden (Boston)

25 July – TD Garden (Boston)

3 August – United Center (Chicago)

5 August – United Center (Chicago)

6 August – United Center (Chicago)

Canada

28 July – Bell Centre (Montreal)

30 July – Bell Centre (Montreal)

31 July – Bell Centre (Montreal)

England