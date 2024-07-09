The Devil Wears Prada could be getting a sequel, here’s what we know

So apparently that’s not all. The Devil Wears Prada, that little-known film, could be getting a sequel! And what’s even more exciting is that both Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt could be returning!

The Devil Wears Prada debuted in 2006 and stars Streep as Miranda Priestley, the icy editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine. Anne Hathaway and Blunt played Andrea ‘Andie’ Sachs and Emily Charlton, Miranda’s two assistants.

A report on the online outlet Puck on Monday (8 July) claimed that a sequel is in the works at Disney. The report said that the original film’s producer Wendy Finerman is working on the sequel and has been given the green light to hire Aline Brosh McKenna, the original’s screenwriter. And apparently Streep is in too!

Puck reported that the storyline could revolve around Priestly tackling the decline of traditional magazine publishing. She goes up against her former assistant, Charlton, now “a high-powered executive at a Kering or LVMH-style luxury group.” Priestley needs Charlton’s advertising dollars desperately, so Puck goes on to say.

Puck noted it approached Disney for comment but the company declined. Puck also didn’t indicate anything about the source of its information. However, it’s safe to say it’s caused everyone to gird their loins.

When asked about the possibility of a sequel earlier this year Hathaway said: “I don’t think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen”. While it would be hard to imagine a sequel without Andie, if the reports are true, the character might not be needed…

Joel Kim Booster also recently made a very valid, relevant point here. Speaking to Attitude in the latest issue – available now – Booster discussed creating a sequel to 2022’s Fire Island.

“After the movie came out, Searchlight and Hulu were interested,” he shared. However, he indicated he didn’t have any immediate ideas for a follow-up. “If I had come out of the movie with a great idea for how this story would continue, that would be one thing, but I’m not going to force a story. Think about successful comedy romcom sequels — there aren’t a lot. I didn’t want to make Legally Blonde 2. People think they want a sequel, and then they’ll be confronted with something that will sully the memory of the first one and at best be forgotten about.”