The Devil Wears Prada sequel gets release date, plus everything we know so far

We could hardly believe our little gay eyes when news broke last year that after years of speculation, a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada had finally been greenlit.

Our disbelief continues right up to today as we’ve now learned the project has been officially slated for release on 1 May, 2026!

As per Variety, the sequel will reportedly follow Meryl Streep‘s Miranda Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against [Emily] Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

Both Streep and Blunt are thought to be reprising their roles, though this remains unconfirmed. There has been no word on Anne Hathaway‘s involvement.

Stanley Tucci, who played another employee at the film’s fictional magazine Runway, commented on the project to the publication last year saying: “I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever.”

Prior to the sequel’s announcement, Hathaway had commented saying that she “wouldn’t hold out too much hope” for a sequel in an interview with Extra. She later told E! News that she didn’t “think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen.”

However, clearly she was wrong so we can’t help but hold out hope we might meet her character Andrea once again.

The trio of actresses previously reunited to present an award the 2024 SAG Awards, making reference to one of the film’s iconic lines in their introduction.