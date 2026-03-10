Scream 7 star Anna Camp proudly comes out as bisexual on Tommy DiDario’s podcast

Actress Anna Camp has come out as bisexual today on the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast hosted by Tommy DiDario.

Camp went public with her girlfriend, Jade Whipkey, during an outing in Los Angeles in May 2025, later confirming she was part of the LGBTQ+ community alongside Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson.

The actress later made her queer relationship red-carpet debut at the June 2025 premiere of her film Bride Hard, reuniting with Wilson.

“I’m really proud to be bisexual” – Anna Camp comes out as bisexual

Now establishing herself as bisexual, Camp spoke about being proud to come out in her 40s: “As a 43-year-old woman, I am very proud of myself for owning my sexuality at this age,” she said.

“I am a very strong person for doing it in somewhat of a spotlight with people criticizing and judging and making assumptions. I’m really proud to be bisexual,” Camp continued, dubbing it an “evolution in my 40s and not being afraid of it”.

“I only get one life and I want to be happy” – Camp on coming out in her 40s

Camp acknowledged the fear of speaking publicly about her identity but emphasised living authentically: “Sure, there are times I feel like I am taking a risk and this is scary and I’m doing it in a public forum. But to say, ‘No, I only get one life and I want to be happy,’ that’s what life is all about.”

Camp was previously married to drummer Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013 and later to her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin in 2016. They divorced in 2019.

Reflecting on personal growth, she said: “You think you’ve got this idea of who you are and that’s how your life is going to go.”

“And that’s happened to me several times in my life, where I thought that I knew what was happening. And it could have stopped in that way. I could have settled. I could have said, no, I’m done evolving.”

Camp’s latest role is in 2026 horror film Scream 7, in which she plays Jessica Bowden. The film was released in cinemas on 27 February and is available to watch now in UK cinemas.