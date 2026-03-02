Scream 7 star Matthew Lillard reflects on gay representation: ‘There’s nothing you can f***ing do about it’

Matthew Lillard has reflected on his character Stu Macher in Scream as he made his long-awaited return in Scream 7, 30 years later.

Lillard confirmed last year the long-standing fan theory that his character, Stu, and Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis in Scream (1996) were gay lovers.

In a new interview with Den of Geek, Lillard spoke about his role in the global horror franchise as he returned for the latest film, released last week (27 February).

“Somebody called us ‘the First Husbands of Horror'” – Matthew Lillard reflecting on his role as Stu Macher in Scream

“Over the years it’s developed that we are these two young gay boys. Somebody called us ‘the First Husbands of Horror,’ and I think the two of us [Lillard and Ulrich] really glommed onto that,” said Lillard.

“If there’s a kid out there who needs these two characters to be gay because they’re a horror fan, and that somehow makes them feel seen, then I will stand chest-out and say they’re two gay young men, and there’s nothing you can fucking do about it,” he continued.

Lillard, 57, reflected on the current political climate, drawing attention to the “religious right pushing their authority” and taking aim at sexuality and gender identity.

Lillard, Scott Foley and David Arquette all made returns in Scream 7

As well as Lillard, other fan favourites returned for Scream 7. Scott Foley and David Arquette made appearances, with all three characters having been killed off in previous films, two of whom were former Ghostface killers.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the latest instalment of the horror franchise stars Lillard, Foley, Arquette, as well as Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding.

New additions include Joel McHale, Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos and Ethan Embry.

Scream 7 is available to watch now in UK cinemas.