Bride Hard star Anna Camp pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ co-star Rebel Wilson for her ‘support’ after coming out

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp has joyfully addressed joining the LGBTQ community in a new interview.

The star, who has reunited with co-star Rebel Wilson for upcoming action-comedy film Bride Hard, first revealed she is in a relationship with a woman earlier this year.

Speaking to PRIDE this week, Camp offered a heartwarming update on her personal life.

“I’m dating a woman” – Anna Camp

“I’m very honoured – happy Pride Month, by the way,” Camp said, adding that she has felt “so welcomed and so supported” by the community since sharing the news.

She also thanked her “really beautiful, wonderful friend” Wilson for her encouragement.

In a TikTok post by Mr.Big.USA in February, Camp was asked what she expects from a man on a first date. She replied with a smile: “Well, I don’t expect anything from a guy anymore because I’m dating a woman, and it’s great.”

Camp was seen publicly with girlfriend Jade Whipkey during an outing in Los Angeles in May 2025.

Wilson, who came out in 2022, married her partner Ramona Agruma in Italy last year. Their daughter, Royce Wilson, born via surrogate in November 2022, served as the flower girl at the wedding.

“Such a kind, honest, open chat”

Reflecting on their time filming Pitch Perfect 2, Wilson furthermore told Pride: “A lot of us girls were having a chat about sexuality.” She described it as “such a kind, honest, open chat… it really meant a lot to me.”

The interview closed with Wilson sending a heartfelt message to viewers: “Just sending love out there to everybody at this time.”

In the upcoming film, Wilson plays Sam, a “world-class secret agent, but a terrible maid of honour,” and Camp, her childhood friend Betsy.

Bride Hard hits cinemas on Friday 20 June, just in time for Pride month.