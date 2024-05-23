Andrew Scott expands on why he dislikes the term ‘openly gay’ and we couldn’t agree more

Andrew Scott has elaborated on his feelings about the term “openly gay”, saying it seems “a little loaded.”

The All of Us Strangers star generated conversation earlier this year when he publicly discussed his distaste for the phrase, including in an interview with Attitude.

Now, in a new interview with Variety, the Ripley star has addressed the subject once again. (And it bears repeating – not least because outlets like the BBC, Sky and NBC News continue to use it, even in stories supportive of gay people.)

“Why wouldn’t you be open about it” – Andrew Scott

“It’s wonderful to be able to talk about sexuality in an open way,” Andrew explained. “But I do feel sometimes, other people — and by other people, I mean straight people — don’t have to explain or talk about their sexuality every time they go to work.”

“Why wouldn’t you be open about it?” says Andrew Scott of being gay (Image: Ramon Christian/Attitude)

Andrew, whose screen credits also include Pride and Fleabag, continued: “The idea that I’m being defiant by just being exactly who I am … Be open about it? Why wouldn’t you be open about it?”

“But the word ‘openly,’ for me, just seems a little loaded” he furthermore added.

Earlier this year, while appearing on the cover of Attitude, Andrew told us: “There’s something about that phrase that makes me uneasy about what it implies. Particularly now. You don’t put ‘openly ’in front of most attributes or characteristics. And I think we should maybe look at retiring it. And I know I’m not alone in that.

“I do understand that historically we need a word to recognise the fact that there are sometimes people that are gay but for whatever reason aren’t able to be open about it,” he went on.

“I totally get that. And so, I just feel the word ‘out’ does that. It’s just simpler. It does the job, and with less implications.”