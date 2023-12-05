Amy Winehouse biopic gets release date and new exclusive image

The upcoming biopic on the life and music of the late Amy Winehouse, Back to Black, has just got its release date.

Studiocanal and Monumental Pictures announced on Tuesday (5 December) that the film will officially open in UK cinemas on 12 April 2024.

Alongside this exciting piece of news, a brand new image from the film has also been released showing Marisa Abela looking the spitting image of the ‘Back to Black’ singer.

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black (Image: Studiocanal)

Abela was announced in the role in January and began filming shortly after. A first-look image was also released at the time.

Back to Black will focus on Amy’s life in London from Camden High Street in the 1990s to global stardom. The film is said, by producers, to “crash through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt.”

The film, which has the backing of Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and The Amy Winehouse Estate, will feature many of Winehouse’s hits.

Abela will be supported in the film by Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville. Sam Taylor-Johnson has directed with Matt Greenhalgh writing.

In her time Winehouse sold more than 30 million records worldwide and garners 80 million streams per month. For her album Back to Black, Winehouse won 5 Grammy Awards including Record Of The Year as well as Song of The Year for hit single ‘Rehab’.

Back to Black will be in UK cinemas from 12 April 2024.