All Of Us Strangers receives 6 BAFTA nominations – including Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers, the buzzy new drama from Weekend director Andrew Haigh, has landed six BAFTA nominations.

The movie, which stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal and is set for a UK cinema release on 26 January 2024, is nominated for Outstanding British Film and Best Supporting Actor for Mescal.

The film also received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, Best Casting and Best Supporting Actress for Claire Foy.

The BAFTAs take place on 18 February 2024. The full list of nominees, which dropped this morning, are available to view here [Thursday 18 January 2024].

The full list of Outstanding British Film nominations is All of Us Strangers, How to Have Sex, Napoleon, The Old Oak, Poor Things, Rye Lane, Saltburn, Scrapper, Wonka and The Zone of Interest.

All of Us Strangers received more BAFTA nominations than two of the most talked-about movies of last year – Barbie and Saltburn – which each landed five nods.

Elsewhere, Maestro – the biopic about the late composer Leonard Bernstein, who was queer – landed seven nods.

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers (Image: Film4)

Directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, the film has been nominated for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Leading Actress (for Carey Mulligan), Best Leading Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hair and Best Sound.

“So many queer performances in cinema have been offensive” – All of Us Strangers star Paul Mescal

All of Us Strangers follows two lonely Londoners named Adam and Harry, who strike up a powerful bond straddling lines of friendship, sex and romance.

Earlier this week, while speaking to The Sunday Times, Mescal reflected on the debate around straight actors playing gay roles.

“It depends who’s in charge of telling the story,” the 27-year-old said.

“The issue is that there have been so many queer performances in cinema that have been offensive,” he furthermore added.

“But that’s because the filmmakers and the actors have been careless.

“I don’t think this film exists in that conversation whatsoever. And that’s it.”