Alice Oseman announces Heartstopper web-comic will end with volume six

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has announced that the webcomic will come to an end with Volume 6.

The author confirmed a double whammy on Wednesday (5 April), also tweeting that Volume 5 is coming in November 2023.

They wrote: “SOME NEWS! Heartstopper Volume 5 will be released on November 9th 2023 in the UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand.. and there will be a Vol 6, the final Heartstopper volume!”

They promised more information about the release in other countries would come “soon”.

SOME NEWS!

Heartstopper Volume 5 will be released on November 9th 2023 in the UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand.. and there will be a Vol 6, the final Heartstopper volume!



Pre-order: https://t.co/1mUV0KQE6P

More info about Vol 5's release in other countries coming soon!

🍂🌈🐶🏉 pic.twitter.com/1g2PHOYp1C — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) April 5, 2023

Bookseller Waterstones teased a limited amount of signed editions would be available to those who pre-order.

A tweet read: “RUN don’t walk because @AliceOseman just announced #Heartstopper Volume 5 and we have a limited amount of SIGNED Editions!”

The news comes after Oseman was recently awarded Person of the Year of this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

“If you read the comics, you know what’s coming”

In an exclusive interview with Attitude, the author also teased details of Heartstopper season two. The series is set to return later this year.

They shared how the show won’t be sugarcoated in the forthcoming season.

“I understand why people think the show is sweet, but look at it: transphobia, homophobia, bullying, sexual assault.

Alice wears sleeveless knit by S.S. Daley at Matchesfashion, shirt by River Island and trousers by Reiss (Image: Dean Ryan McDaid)

“It is a love story, but it has some dark and real things. We’ll be exploring mental health and how Nick and Charlie deal with that.”

“If you read the comics, you know what’s coming, but there’s new stuff and surprises,” Oseman continued.

The graphic novel has won a stream of awards in recent months as its success only continues to grow.

Last year, Oseman won Readers’ Choice Award and Breakthrough Author Award with their LGBTQ+ graphic novel Heartstopper at the annual Books Are My Bag Readers Awards 2022.

Heartstopper season one is streaming on Netflix.