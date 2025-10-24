Alexander Skarsgård shares his father Stellan’s reaction as they watched queer BDSM film Pillion together

Alexander Skarsgård shared a touching exchange with his father, Mamma Mia! star Stellan Skarsgård, after the pair watched Pillion together at the film’s screening last week (18 October).

The movie follows Ray, played by Skarsgård, who takes a liking to Harry Potter actor Harry Melling’s character, Colin where the two enter into a dom/sub relationship.

The film features leather, bikers, and explicit sex scenes early on, with the Swedish actor appearing naked in front of Melling while his character uses the bathroom, asserting his dominance.

“No notes from daddy” – Alexander Skarsgård on his father, actor Stellan Skarsgård, as he supported his son at the Pillion premiere

The film premiered at the 69th BFI London Film Festival, where Skarsgård and other members of the cast, including Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears, were in attendance in full kink attire.

Stellan, who played Bill in the Mamma Mia! films, was also there in support of his son, which prompted the Pillion actor to recall what his father said when he found out about the role.

He told On Demand Entertainment that his father had no notes on the performance: “No notes from daddy,” he said. “He really enjoyed it. It meant a lot to me because it’s very dear to me, this film.”

“To sit next to Dad and watch him watch this thing was special” – Skarsgård on sharing the moment with his father

He continued: “It was a beautiful day to have – I was in the theatre, and to sit next to Dad and watch him watch this thing was special. The fact that he really responded to it meant a lot to me. No notes from daddy.”

Prior to the film’s release, the 49-year-old actor sparked online excitement when he revealed that his own romantic past, whether with men or women, was not relevant to the film.

He told Variety: “I found that in this case, it’s not really relevant what my background is. I mean, I do have a kid, but what I’ve done in the past, who I’ve been with, men, women…”

Skarsgård outfit at the BFI London Film Festival sent fans wild

Appearing at the film festival in a sleeveless white backless shirt and black leather trousers, Skarsgård completed the look with a black leather tie – encapsulating the film’s concept perfectly.

Fans were quick to gush over his outfit on social media, writing: “Alex could be a runway model, but thank goodness for us he chose to be an actor.”

Another added: “The back of that sleeveless shirt is even wilder than the front. A red-carpet statement for the ages.”

We were thrilled to celebrate the UK premiere of PILLION at this year’s BFI London Film Festival!



A film by Harry Lighton, starring Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgård.



In UK & Irish cinemas 28 November. pic.twitter.com/hqlrGdLZbx — Picturehouse Entertainment (@PicEntFilms) October 20, 2025

“What’s amazing about this story is that this narrative gets out there” – Harry Melling on the films release

His co-star appeared in an all-black suit with a glitzy rhinestone lapel and slicked-back, gelled hair – a nod to his character before meeting his BDSM lover.

Speaking to Attitude on the red carpet at the film’s premiere, Melling said: “What’s amazing about this story is that this narrative gets out there. The fact it’s out there to be seen by anyone who wants to see it is a very, very, very good thing.”

Pillion hits UK cinemas on 28 November 2025.