Alanis Morissette casually comes out as pansexual on a podcast

Alanis Morissette has revealed she is pansexual.

The singer casually came out during an episode of the Handsome podcast released last week (3 November), while speaking to hosts Fortune Feimster, Tig Notaro and Mae Martin.

When the conversation turned to Morissette’s experiences with men, Feimster said: “I’m sorry for the men that hurt you, but I’m not sorry for the songs that came from it. Those are pretty amazing.”

“I’m pansexual, so yeah. I get everything” – Alanis Morissette on the Handsome podcast

She then asked the musician: “Did it make you want to be a lesbian at any point?”

Morissette replied: “That’s kind,” before adding: “I’m pansexual, so yeah. I get everything.”

Notaro appeared surprised by the admission and asked: “Wait, you’re not really pansexual, are you?”

“I am,” Morissette confirmed.

Notaro then questioned why the singer had waited until near the end of the episode to share the news.

“How did I not know this? Did you know this?” she asked Feimster, before telling Morissette: “You’re supposed to come into the Handsome podcast leading with, ‘I’m pansexual.'”

Morissette responded: “You know, I like to leave it for the epilogue. I like to confuse people on the way out. Is it confusing?”

What has Morissette previously said about her experiences with women?

Morissette has previously spoken about her experiences with women. In a 2008 interview with The Advocate, she discussed comments she had made about sexual experimentation during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Asked about those experiences, she said: “What can I tell you about it? I think it’s a beautiful rite of passage for everyone to play with their sexuality at some point, so I did exactly that. And it was great!”

More recently, Morissette discussed her 2000 appearance on Sex and the City during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast in September. She revealed that she had suggested her character share an on-screen kiss with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

“I reached out to them and I said, ‘Might it be a nice time for Carrie to experience a lesbian moment?’” she recalled. “And they said, ‘Why, yes. We were thinking the same thing.’”

Who is Morissette married to?

Morissette has been married to musician Mario “Souleye” Treadway since 2010. They have three children together.