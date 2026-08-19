Spider-Man’s transfemme reimagining Petra Parker is taking the Marvel web by storm

Marvel fans are rewriting the superhero script, creating fan art of a transfemme reimagining of Spider-Man named Petra Parker. Viewers may already know Petra, who appeared as Spider-Girl in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man – although, in the series, she is not trans.

Who is Petra Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man?

In Ultimate Spider-Man her character becomes involved with Peter Parker/Spider-Man from an alternate universe, who arrives to protect her when Norman Osborn seeks her DNA. Norman Osborn teams up with Norma Osborn, this universe’s female version of the Goblin. Norman obtains Petra’s DNA and gives Norma the Goblin Formula, transforming her into She-Goblin.

Together, Petra and Peter then defeat She-Goblin, after which Peter travels to another universe.

Fans create a transfemme Petra

The version currently circulating online appears to draw from Petra, imagining an alternate timeline in which Spider-Man transitions. The trend began after X user @Zappyz_ posted a cartoon imagining of J. Jonah Jameson reacting to Spider-Man transitioning. Other users then expanded the idea with their own artwork and stories.

Hey true believers! Here’s a little bio of my Petra Parker take as a sort of epilogue. Thank you to everyone who supported this series! https://t.co/FHDdDIEwiv pic.twitter.com/UQo1JDSkyI — 👻 AutumnArt 👻 (@AutumnsArtTehe) August 16, 2026

One fan theory outlined her imagined origin story, writing: “Petra Parker was always an outcast, which only worsened when she realised she was a trans woman. she had few people she trusted in her life and most she did were on the internet. her fear of how the world would perceive her lead to severe isolation.

“One day, she was bitten by a radioactive spider, which fused with the Estrogen in her body to give her the powers of a mighty arachnid matriarch. she vowed to save people, to protect the innocent and vulnerable, however conflict soon arose. a conflict between Petra Parker. a trans woman hyper aware of the world’s systematic injustice, and Spider-Woman, a fantastical escapist adventurist who could stop all problems by punching them away.”

Fans reimagine Jessica Drew as trans

Being a female version of Peter, Petra lightly resembles Ultimate Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, a female clone of Peter Parker, who has also been reimagined by fans as trans.

“All the Petra Parker and Trans Spider-woman has me having to remind everyone that Ultimate Jessica Drew is actually a transfem spider person,” claimed one fan on X. There is no official reading saying either characters are trans.