Win a Canon camera kit worth £1,899 with Wex Photo Video and Greg Bailey

Want a dazzling Canon camera and lens worth £1,899? Attitude is joining our friends Wex Photo Video and photographer Greg Bailey to discover what individuality means to you, in our month-long photo contest extravaganza.

Over the next four weeks, we’re asking you to submit your most stunning snaps under the theme of “celebrating individuality”. This could be a self-portrait, some street photography, or a composition featuring your best mate – the possibilities are endless.

Once the competition officially closes on 17 September, your carefully curated entries will be put before an experienced judging panel, including Attitude, Wex, and Greg Bailey, who will determine the winning photo.

The winner will snatch a Canon EOS R8 camera and RF24-50mm lens and have their work featured on a special page Attitude’s website, remaining there for the world to see for the rest of time.

Greg Bailey is known for his work with drag stars, including this stunning portrait of Drag Race UK’s Baby (Image: Greg Bailey)

Take a masterclass now with Greg Bailey

Greg Bailey is a Brighton-based photographer, renowned for his work with the LGBTQ+ community, including the biggest drag stars. He has collaborated with Amanda Lepore and Juno Birch, as well as Bob The Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel, and practically every Ru Girl in between.

Need some inspiration? Greg has put together a free online masterclass exclusively for Wex, which you can view below or on the Wex website. Here you can learn how to photograph and portray different personalities through the camera lens.

What we’re looking for

To enter, we’d like you to submit up to three photos which you think best represent the theme “celebrating individuality”. However you interpret the theme, we want to see it – to express your authentic self through photography. Judges will be looking for good composition, creativity, and clear photographs. The only requirements are that you are the photographer of the supplied image, the photo supplied was taken in 2023 and the image is supplied in a high-res JPEG format.

Shea Coulee is one of the many drag superstars Greg Bailey has worked with (Image: Greg Bailey)

If you’re selected as our winner, your work will be immortalised on a special page of the Attitude website, allowing the world to enjoy your art whenever they please. Additionally, we’ll award you the pro-level Canon camera and lens, which we hope you’ll use to capture joy, beauty, and emotion for many years to come.

How do I enter?

To enter, head to the competition page on Wex’s website by clicking here. You can submit your photos right now, up till the closing date of 17 September at midnight, BST.

Our expert panel will review every submission, and the winner will be announced on 25 September.

You can find more details and full terms on Wex’s competition page. Please note that the competition is only open to UK residents.