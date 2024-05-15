Hankey’s Toys: Grab one of these custom-made goodies on us

Are you ready to take your pleasure to another world? Attitude is giving you the chance to grab one of Hankey’s Toys‘ most coveted products, custom-designed just for us and worth around £130. All you have to do is enter – no pun intended.

About Hankey’s Toys

What started as a living room hobby to fill a void for larger, ultra-realistic toys quickly evolved into the premier destination for discerning customers looking for something special. The company’s toys are crafted in small batches, typically made to order. “We ensure each piece is fresh off the press,” it says.

Central to its philosophy is a dedication to using only the highest quality materials and upholding stringent standards, using only the highest quality platinum silicone that’s 100% skin safe.

Hankey’s pairs this with a creative design approach that allows the talented artisans in its California workshop to “turn silicone into art with their unique and intricate moulds, crafting one-of-a-kind designs,” it says.

Win one of five custom-made Hankey’s Toys products

We’ve chosen five of the most exciting and out-of-this-world products from the Hankey’s Fantasy & Sci-fi range, all custom-made just for Attitude in various colours and sizes. One of these could be yours…

Corn

Corn (Image: Hankey’s Toys)

This toy’s carefully crafted design features intricate, kernel-like ridges for an unprecedented sensory experience, bringing a breath of fresh farmhouse fun into your intimate play.

Oni

Oni (Image: Hankey’s Toys)

This ogre-like demon has the strength to match! Summon Oni, and he’ll show up when you least expect it.

Hentai

Hentai (Image: Hankey’s Toys)

Inspired by the captivating form of an octopus tentacle’s sucker side, it brings your wildest dreams to life with its meticulously designed sucker-like structures.

Davy’s Tendrils

Davy’s Tendrils (Image: Hankey’s Toys)

Davey’s low hanging, tangled, twisted tendrils will slither and sail their way in as they seek that bounty at the end of the voyage.

Unicorn

Unicorn (Image: Hankey’s Toys)

Conceived in the spirit of the unicorn’s enchanting allure, this toy is a key to unlocking the realms of pleasure only whispered about in the tales of yore.

How to enter and win your own Hankey’s toy

To win one of the five Hankey’s Toys products, simply click here to enter your details, or fill in the form below. If you’re one of the lucky winners, we will contact you by email.

