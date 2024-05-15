Hankey’s Toys: Grab one of these custom-made goodies on us
In partnership with Hankey's Toys
By James Lloyd
Are you ready to take your pleasure to another world? Attitude is giving you the chance to grab one of Hankey’s Toys‘ most coveted products, custom-designed just for us and worth around £130. All you have to do is enter – no pun intended.
About Hankey’s Toys
What started as a living room hobby to fill a void for larger, ultra-realistic toys quickly evolved into the premier destination for discerning customers looking for something special. The company’s toys are crafted in small batches, typically made to order. “We ensure each piece is fresh off the press,” it says.
Central to its philosophy is a dedication to using only the highest quality materials and upholding stringent standards, using only the highest quality platinum silicone that’s 100% skin safe.
Hankey’s pairs this with a creative design approach that allows the talented artisans in its California workshop to “turn silicone into art with their unique and intricate moulds, crafting one-of-a-kind designs,” it says.
Win one of five custom-made Hankey’s Toys products
We’ve chosen five of the most exciting and out-of-this-world products from the Hankey’s Fantasy & Sci-fi range, all custom-made just for Attitude in various colours and sizes. One of these could be yours…
Corn
This toy’s carefully crafted design features intricate, kernel-like ridges for an unprecedented sensory experience, bringing a breath of fresh farmhouse fun into your intimate play.
Oni
This ogre-like demon has the strength to match! Summon Oni, and he’ll show up when you least expect it.
Hentai
Inspired by the captivating form of an octopus tentacle’s sucker side, it brings your wildest dreams to life with its meticulously designed sucker-like structures.
Davy’s Tendrils
Davey’s low hanging, tangled, twisted tendrils will slither and sail their way in as they seek that bounty at the end of the voyage.
Unicorn
Conceived in the spirit of the unicorn’s enchanting allure, this toy is a key to unlocking the realms of pleasure only whispered about in the tales of yore.
How to enter and win your own Hankey’s toy
To win one of the five Hankey’s Toys products, simply click here to enter your details, or fill in the form below. If you’re one of the lucky winners, we will contact you by email.
Competition terms
- Only open to participants aged 18 and above located in mainland UK.
- Entries must be submitted by 17:00 BST on Monday 10 June.
- Five winners will be chosen at random and notified via email; each winner will receive one of the above toys chosen at random. The prize will be posted to a mainland UK address only.
- The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.
- By entering, you agree to adhere to the competition terms and conditions, as well as our privacy policy.