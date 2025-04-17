Kitty Scott-Claus talks running London Marathon in memory of ‘shining star’ The Vivienne

Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus has announced she will run the London Marathon in dedication to her friend and fellow Drag Race alum The Vivienne.

The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, was found dead in their home near Chester on 5 January 2025. It was later confirmed that the performer died “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest.”

At the end of this month Kitty, along with Heaven nightclub owner Jeremy Joseph, will run the London Marathon in the late star’s memory. They hope to raise £50,000 in advance of running which they will donate equally to four chosen charities.

Their chosen charities include London Friend Antidote, the UK’s only LGBTQ+ run and targeted drug and alcohol support service, and Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline, the national LGBTQIA+ support line.

They also chose Sahir House, Liverpool City region’s LGBTQ+ and HIV charity, a cause close to The Vivienne’s heart, as well as the marathon’s lead charity for 2025, Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Speaking exclusive to Attitude about the upcoming marathon, Kitty told us: “We lost our shining star, The Vivienne, at the beginning of this year- so to be able to run the London Marathon in Viv’s honour and for Sahir House (a charity so close to her heart) really puts things into perspective.

“When we lost Viv it just felt right to be running in her name” – Jeremy Joseph

“It makes our marathon and charity money raising so much more personal and shines a light on four incredible charities,” the queen went on to say.

Jeremy Joseph also commented: “It’s always at the beginning of the year when training starts that we choose the charities G-A-Y Foundation will be raising money for. When we lost Viv it just felt right to be running in her name, and to run for a charity that meant so much to her.

“By running for Sahir House, we keep Viv’s legacy alive,” he explained. “By running for London Friend Anecdote, we support people who have addictions, whatever they may be. By running for Switchboard LGBT helpline, we can help make sure support is there all year round whenever anyone needs it.”

To help Kitty and Jeremy reach their goal, you can donate to their pre-marathon fundraiser here.