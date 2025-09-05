 Skip to main content

5 September 2025

Gay Rome: 9 images of LGBTQ men and allies as queer mag Elska hits the Italian city

“More than almost anywhere else we’ve visited, which as of now includes 54 different cities, it was a huge challenge to persuade local men to take part," says Elska editor Liam Campbell

By Jamie Tabberer

a composite of portrait-shaped photos of Lorenzo D, Leonardo F and Matteo B in the new issue of Elska, all standing not he street in black tops (Image: Elska)
Lorenzo D, Leonardo F and Matteo B in the new issue of Elska (Image: Elska)

Elska, a publication spotlighting communities of queer men and allies from across the globe, has landed in the Italian city of Rome for its latest edition.

As ever, the issue features an array of everyday guys through a combination of casual photography and intimate storytelling.

Leonardo F standing in the street with blue jeans on, black t-shirt, white jacket, holding his hands up
Leonardo F (Image: Elska)

“Ever since the Elska project began, people have been asking us to make an issue in Italy, and finally after 10 years, we’ve done it,” says Elska editor, writer and chief photographer Liam Campbell.

“However, it turned out to be a surprisingly difficult issue to make. More than almost anywhere else we’ve visited, which as of now includes 54 different cities, it was a huge challenge to persuade local men to take part.

Krish P topless in grey trousers standing by a window
Krish P (Image: Elska)
Enea F topless standing behind a curtain by w window
Enea F (Image: Elska)
Kira S in a black sweater sitting down against a wall
Jira S (Image: Elska)

“Perhaps it’s the looming shadow of the Vatican that casts an air of conservatism, or maybe it’s something else, but the fact that I managed to interview and photograph one person, let alone nine, felt like something of a miracle!”

“Half of the men featured in this issue aren’t full-blooded Italians” – Elska’s Liam Campbell

“I was also surprised by how diverse Rome is,” added Campbell. “Despite being the capital of a large, wealthy, European country, I somehow didn’t expect so much multiculturalism. As it turned out, more than half of the men featured in this issue aren’t full-blooded Italians, even if they were born and raised there. I learned that Rome is an absolutely modern city, and that being Italian isn’t such an easy thing to define. Overall, this issue broke stereotypes more than most any other before it.”

Ordering information and details of the subscription service can be found on the Elska website at ElskaMagazine.com

andrewson M in a black jacket and brown trousers standing by some grass and some Roman ruins
Andrewson M (Image: Elska)
Dave P sitting down in blue underwear on a rug and wooden flooring wearing a blue hat, topless
Dave P (Image: Elska)
Lucas G in grey sweatpants and black trainers and grey t-shirt and white jacket standing on a street
Lucas G (Image: Elska)
Lorenzo D standing in a street leading against a column outside a building, dressed in a black top with a white collar
Lorenzo D (Image: Elska)
Matteo B in blue jeans and a black, short, sparkly jacket standing in the dark in the street
Matteo B (Image: Elska)
the new issue of elska with a man sitting wearing sunglasses on the cover with green grass and Colosseum in the background
