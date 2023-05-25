Give back on your big day with these stunning wedding favours

With wedding season upon us, it’s time to start thinking about wedding favours. After all, what’s a wedding without the fabulous trinkets?

For couples looking for a more meaningful way to thank their guests on their big day, Cancer Research UK has a selection of stunning wedding favours. And best thing: they help fund life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK’s wedding favours are both beautiful and help support a very worthy cause. (Image: Provided)

Cancer Research UK’s favours are a touching way to celebrate, remember or support anyone who has been or is being treated for cancer. Even if you don’t know anyone who’s been touched by cancer, it’s still good to know you’re helping out, right?

The cute collection includes a rage of pin badges, seeds and confetti. Fabulous wedding stationery and accessories are also available, which are perfect for invitations or place cards.

Biodegradable beauty

For something eco-friendly, there’s biodegradable petal confetti, hand picked from a Shropshire farm. Perfect for those just-married photo ops – plus no exploding pigeons. It also comes in biodegradable packaging.

There’s also pin badge favours, available on a white or craft paper backing card to fit every colour scheme. These can even be personalised to display names and wedding dates.

For something for guests with gardens (or simply window boxes – we don’t judge) to remember forever, there are also sustainable forget-me-not flower seeds in 100% natural with degradable packaging. These can be planted at home, reminding guests of your big day every time spring comes around.

The favours are priced at a very reasonable £2 each, especially when you consider how this supports the charity’s work. What’s more, multibuy discounts are available for larger orders on selected lines. There’s also the opportunity to add a top-up donation at check out.

100% of Cancer Research UK’s online shop profits go back into life-saving research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of all cancers.

To get your Cancer Research UK wedding favours, head over to its online store.