Gay couple get engaged dressed as Disney Princes in touching public proposal in Spain

A gay couple in Spain have brought a tear to many the Disney fan’s eye around the world after one man proposed to the other whilst both are dressed as classic Disney princes.

Video footage of the proposal has been circulating online which shows Jose Casanova proposing to his now fiancé Cristian Broca. In the footage, Casanova can be seen dressed as Prince Adam (the human version of Beauty and the Beast‘s Beast character), whilst Broca is dressed as Aladdin in his formal prince attire.

“Because every boy and girl deserves to grow up with LGBTQ+ references in their stories, learning that love, in all its forms, is as real and brave as fairytales,” the reads the translated caption to Epéntica Beniel, an LGBTQ+ collective’s, post. “Today we not only celebrate our commitment to a world where equal marriage is an unquestionable right, but also the fight for all public spaces, narratives, festivities, expression of desire and sexual liberation to belong to all people.”



“May [children] grow up knowing that love and desire in all its forms is worthy of fairy tales with a happy ending but above all reality.”

Brocal chimed in underneath the post, commenting to thank the collective for sharing it and adding: “From this kid who always dreamed of his own fairytale ending, but always thought the story wasn’t written for him,” he wrote. “I mean we ALL deserve a happy ending. And that it’s time to rewrite the tale.”

“We all deserve a fairytale ending,” he wrote. “But this is just the beginning.”

Broca also noted that the proposal was “the most magical moment I have ever experienced.”

“I have no words,” Brocal went on. “Just thanks to life, and thanks to you @josecasanova_1988. I couldn’t be happier. All I can say is… I’M GETTING MARRIED!”