RuPaul pays emotional tribute to ‘our dear The Vivienne’ at DragCon

RuPaul has spoken publicly about the untimely passing of Drag Race UK season one champ The Vivienne.

The star’s death was confirmed by loved ones on Sunday 5 January 2025.

RuPaul addressed the matter at DragCon in London today (Friday 10 January 2025), after issuing an indirect but scathing response to fellow Drag Race star Tyra’s distasteful jokes about The Vivienne earlier this week.

“We are going to remember our dear The Vivienne with love and life” – RuPaul

“We are here to celebrate life and celebrate love and to spread it around,” Ru told DragCon attendees this morning in speech. “We want to focus on love.”

“We are going to remember our dear The Vivienne with love and life,” he continued. “Because that’s what she was all about and she would love for you to live your lives and to be free and to have a lot of fun and spread it around.”

Very well said.

The drag extravaganza at London’s ExCel centre, where fans can meet their favourite queens from around the world, also featured a memorial wall for The Vivienne, where people could write tributes.

“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle”

The Vivienne’s death was confirmed in a statement posted on Sunday by her publicist Simon Jones.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” he wrote.

“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.

“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

“We will not be releasing any further details.

“We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

The Liverpudlian’s TV credits include Dancing On Ice, Celebrity Mastermind and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.