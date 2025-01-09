RuPaul issues scathing response to Drag Race alum Tyra’s ‘distasteful’ posts about The Vivienne

RuPaul has posted an old clip of her slapping season two Drag Race champ Tyra in what fans are interpreting as a direct response to Tyra’s recent comments on social media about The Vivienne following the star’s death.

Though posted without a caption, many have assumed the post is a clapback at Tyra, in what is a notable move from the Drag Race creator who is usually observed to stay out of drama involving the show’s contestants.

On 5 January, following the announcement that The Vivienne had passed, Tyra resurrected an old tweet by the late queen to her which read: “Bet Tyra was fuming when she Realised Netflix Spoiled the win Too. Sorry gal. You Tried though [sic].”

Quoting the old post, Tyra commented: “Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium,” causing an uproar amongst the Drag Race community.

Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium. https://t.co/DGSYkRovzJ — Tyra (@thatdamntyra) January 5, 2025

Drag Race season 13 and All Stars season eight alum Kandy Muse responded to Tyra, commenting: “I’ve defended you for years but now you can absolutely go fuck yourself and if our path were to ever cross it’s absolutely on sight bitch, it’s not a threat it’s a promise. you disgusting person,” to which Tyra replied: “Threat received. Prepare your funeral.”

Drag Race UK season two star Tayce also responded saying: “Truly disappointed. Extremely distasteful.”

Following her initial post, Tyra then went on a tirade of posts about the ensuing drama, including one post which read: “She’s dead. Rotting. Sending me all the hate in the world won’t bring her back. But do as you must. Because of you the tweet has reached over 25k individuals.

“Thanks for the much needed attention that I oh so desperately needed,” she continued.

In 2023 Tyra, real name James Ross, was arrested in Florida for breaching the peace after causing a traffic accident, protesting at an intersection in just a g-string and bra with “a big old dildo.”

In 2017 the performer came under fire after she falsely announced the death of fellow Drag Race queen Morgan Michaels.