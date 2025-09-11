Ireland warns withdrawal from Eurovision 2026 if Israel is allowed to take part

Ireland has warned it could withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 if Israel is allowed to take part, citing the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

RTÉ, Ireland’s national broadcaster, said in a statement on Thursday (11 September): “Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza.”

The statement referred to a July meeting of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) General Assembly, where several members had “raised concerns” about Israel competing.

A famine has been declared in Gaza, with the British Red Cross reporting that 2.1 million people are facing extreme hunger. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification confirmed last month that a famine is taking place.

RTÉ thanked the EBU for an “extensive consultation process” and for extending the deadline to withdraw from the contest without penalty to December.

“It is RTÉ’s position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if the participation of Israel goes ahead, and the final decision regarding Ireland’s participation will be made once the EBU’s decision is made,” the broadcaster said.

The statement added: “RTÉ is also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, and the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages.”

Israel’s involvement in this year’s Eurovision was also controversial. More than 70 acts signed an open letter calling for Israel’s broadcaster, KAN, and singer Yuval Raphael to be removed from the contest, arguing that silence was “not an option”. Protests against Israel’s act also took place.

RTÉ previously requested a discussion on Israel’s participation back in May. Director General Kevin BakHurst said he was “appalled” by the crisis in Gaza, while emphasising the broadcaster’s commitment to objectivity in its coverage.

Spain has also reportedly threatened to withdraw from Eurovision 2026 if Israel participates, with Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun saying: “I don’t think we can normalise Israel’s participation in international events as if nothing is happening.”

In addition, Slovenia and Iceland have expressed reservations about competing if Israel is included.

Eurovision 2026 is scheduled to take place in Vienna on Saturday 16 May at the Wiener Stadthalle, with two live semi-finals on Tuesday 12 May and Thursday 14 May. This follows JJ’s win at Eurovision 2025 in Basel, Switzerland with ‘Wasted Love’.