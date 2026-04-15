Vivienne Westwood and George Cox are reviving an iconic shoe style

Ever since George Cox unveiled his original Creeper shoe in 1949, the thick-soled silhouette has found its footing with generations of style rebels.

Among its earliest champions were Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren, who stocked the design in their 1970s Let It Rock shop, dressing London’s punks and teddy boys in platformed defiance.

Now, Vivienne Westwood reunites with George Cox for a collection that revisits their shared history, introducing three limited-edition creepers reworked for today’s rebellious wardrobes.

The collaboration is led by the Point Toe Monk. Defined by its sharp silhouette, the design features a belt and buckle fastening, as a nod to the Vivienne Westwood Alex Belt hardware.

Vivienne Westwood x George Cox Point Toe Monk (Image: Vivienne Westwood)

Crafted in two colourways – black and white, and a monochromatic finish – it is the former that allows the double-row basketweave detail to shine.

Meanwhile, the Hatton Derby takes a more texture-forward approach. Sitting atop that signature, elevated crepe sole is high-shine, snake-embossed leather. In earthy brown, the design strikes a balance between bold presence and subtle refinement.

Vivienne Westwood x George Cox Hatton Derby (Image: Vivienne Westwood)

In true Westwood fashion, the collection channels a bold, subversive spirit that can be styled up or down with ease. Streetwear attitude meets elevated craftsmanship.

With the Creeper’s most recent resurgence in the 2010s (when it became a staple of Tumblr-era street style and digital subcultures) is this the beginning of a new era for the platformed design?

The Vivienne Westwood x George Cox collection is available now at viviennewestwood.com.