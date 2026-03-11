Valentino’s Purple Melancholia is the Colman Domingo-approved scent of spring

If there’s any man in Hollywood we’re taking style advice from, it’s Colman Domingo. From his unforgettable red carpet looks to hosting last year’s Fashion Awards, the style icon has continuously pushed the boundaries of menswear. For those looking to emulate his immaculate style without committing to a velvet suit or dramatic brooch, fragrance might be the easiest entry point.

Enter: Valentino Born In Roma Uomo Purple Melancholia. The latest flanker in the Italian brand’s flagship fragrance collection launched in London with a house party last week, hosted by the Valentino brand ambassador. Since then, we’ve taken the purple Rockstud bottle for a test drive.

Valentino Born In Roma Donna and Uomo Purple Melancholia (Image: Provided)

The fragrance opens with a confident burst of cardamom. Deep, aromatic and slightly spicy, the first spray delivers a captivating warmth not unlike Domingo’s on-screen presence. The sophisticated spice evokes velvet-shrouded nights, but it never takes itself too seriously. Rounded off by the creamy coconut accord that defines the scent, Purple Melancholia feels enigmatic but always inviting.

While coconut can easily drift into overly tropical territory, conjuring memories of beaches and sunscreen, here it feels more refined. Grounded by the cardamom, it’s never cloying in its sweetness. Together, the notes create an atmosphere of contradiction: playful sophistication meets mysterious allure.

As it settles on the skin, Purple Melancholia moves into a woody, aromatic amberwood base that’s pleasantly long-lasting. The performance is impressive for an eau de toilette, clocking upwards of six hours of wear before the temptation to reapply takes over.

Ultimately, the limited-edition flanker in Valentino’s Born In Roma line was made for those looking for a grown-up scent without having to button up. It makes an entrance without demanding attention – confidence and charisma bottled.

Discover Valentino Born In Roma Uomo Purple Melancholia at valentino.com.