UK Black Pride pauses 2026 festival ahead of ‘bigger’ 2027 comeback

UK Black Pride has paused its 2026 festival, announcing a strategic reset in a bid to bring the celebrations back in 2027.

What would have been a monumental moment for the organisation, marking 21 years since the festival’s debut in 2005, UK Black Pride has paused further planning.

The cancellation is a move which organisers describe as one that will “strengthen its future vision, deepen community engagement, and prioritise sustainability and long-term impact”.

Organisers claim the pause will allow UK Black Pride to come back “bigger” and “stronger”

Former Attitude cover star and UK Black Pride CEO Lady Phyll said she hopes the break will allow the festival to become “stronger” upon its 2027 return.

Phyll said: “Reaching 21 years is both a celebration and a responsibility. We are incredibly proud of what we as UK Black Pride have built and continue to build together, not just as an event, but as a movement, a home and a space our communities rely on.”

She added: “Taking this strategic pause allows us to reflect, reset and build the strongest possible future for UK Black Pride.”

“UK Black Pride is not going anywhere” – UK Black Pride CEO Lady Phyll on the holding of the 2026 festival

“Let me be absolutely clear: UK Black Pride is not going anywhere. This is not a step back. This is how we ensure we come back stronger, bigger and even more impactful in 2027,” Phyll concluded.

The announcement comes after a record-breaking year in 2025, with attendance of over 25,000 people, marking the festival’s 20th anniversary.

The 2026 celebrations were scheduled for 11 August 2026, reprising its previous home at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, London.

The organisation claimed that, despite the cancellation, UK Black Pride will continue with smaller cultural activations and partnerships, including events with UAL, Bleecker and DIVA, plus the return of Black-Oktoberfest.

For more information on UK Black Pride, please visit their official website.