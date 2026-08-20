Tom Ford reworks a cult classic with Ombré Leather Reserve

If there’s one scent we’d associate with the the rough ‘n’ tough masculinity of the Wild West, it’s Tom Ford Ombré Leather. Rugged but refined, it’s the scent equivalent of throwing on that perfectly worn-in Perfecto over a suit.

While the original remains a permanent fixture on our fragrance shelf, it’s received its share of updates since it launched in 2018. The latest? Ombré Leather Reserve, the line-up’s most elevated rendition, introducing an unexpected chill to the quintessential leather scent.

While scenes of cattle hearding on the arid planes of cowboy country define the original with the warmth of cardamom and the earthiness of patchouli, Reserve takes unexpected inspiration from the mountain forests of West Texas.

Tom Ford Ombré Leather Reserve (Image: Provided)

Evergreen opener

A conifersous opening transports you to the Chisos Mountains, where Tom Ford exclusively collects the crisp aroma of Silver Juniper. Using ScentTrek™ technology, the brand captures the scent molecules at their aromatic peak, without harming the plant.

Cypress accents the initial spray, its green freshness reminiscent of dew-coated forests. Of course, Ombré Leather’s rugged DNA grounds the crisp air.

Signature leather

As the sharp pine settles, the signature black leather accord takes shape. The romance of chilled woodlands becomes something brawnier, sexier – further deepened by the smoky sophistication of vetiver.

Tom Ford Ombré Leather Reserve (Image: Provided)

While the unexpected opening might take purists of Ombré Leather aback, as it settles, the familiar framework becomes undeniable. The leather accord is sumptuous. Bottled is the scent of throwing on one of the jackets from Haider Ackermann’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection.

Woody dry-down

What perfumer Sonia Constant calls ‘the biggest change’ is the base of cedarwood and two facets of sandalwood. Strength, warmth, sophistication, refreshing – all without yielding that unmistakable Ombré Leather DNA.

Undeniably the most elevated of the Ombré Leather line, Reserve takes a classic into all-new territory without abandoning its lineage. Lasting well into eight hours, it’s statement-making, sexy, and unmistakably Tom Ford.