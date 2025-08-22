Timothée Chalamet reprises his role as Chanel’s boy in bleu 

When Bleu de Chanel debuted in 2010, then-face of the fragrance Gaspard Ulliel set the stage for what would become one of the brand’s most cinematic scents. Timothée Chalamet took on the role in 2023 with a campaign shot by renowned fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti followed up short film directed from Martin Scorsese.

Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif (Image: Provided)

Now, Chalamet returns as the face of the newly unveiled Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif, a bold reinterpretation of the original aromatic-woody blockbuster. The campaign paints him as a man in motion. Think: elusive, intriguing and magnetic. Bathed in blue, of course.

The fragrance itself complements this enigmatic persona, with intensely powerful New Caledonian sandalwood at the forefront. Deep, woody amber notes, along with lingering leather and citrusy labdanum, round off the sensual, sophisticated aroma. Ideal for nights when leaving an unforgettable impression is the ultimate goal.

Timothée Chalamet for Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif (Image: Provided)

“It’s a dense, sophisticated, and complex composition, like an extract—a concentrate of exceptional raw materials. The most magnetic and mysterious facet of Bleu de Chanel,” says Chanel perfumer Olivier Polge.

Originally created by his father, Jacques Polge, in 2010, Bleu de Chanel has evolved into an icon of contemporary masculinity. The instantly recognisable, perfect-square bottle receives a touch of glamour with gold typeface, reflecting the intensified elegance of the classic scent.

Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif (Image: Provided)

While a full Chanel menswear line remains a distant dream, the brand’s fragrances more than make up for it. With Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif as a testament to the power of olfactory storytelling, much like Chalamet, the fragrance embodies confidence and intrigue in equal measure.

Discover Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif on Chanel.com.