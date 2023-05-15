Timothēe Chalamet announced as the face of Bleu De Chanel

After his meteoric rise, starring in the LGBTQ+ classic coming-of-age Call Me By Your Name, Timothēe Chalamet’s star has continued to shine brightly, with a slew of huge films slated, including the second installment of Dune: Part Two, Wonka and an untitled Bob Dylan project.

Timothēe Chalamet (Image: Provided/Chanel by Mario Sorenti)

As well as starring in the biggest film franchises on the planet and being a fashion-brand favourite, Timmy has now taken a leading role in one of the blockbuster beauty brands, Chanel, being announced as the ambassador for their fragrance Bleu de Chanel.



The incredibly popular fragrance has aromatic-woody accords, with Caledonian sandalwood, notes amber cedar and tonka bean. (No sign of that chaotic Call Me By Your Name peach in the ingredients list for this one.)

Timothēe Chalamet (Image: Provided/Chanel by Mario Sorenti)

Bleu de Chanel (Image: Provided)

The campaign, that is out in June, has been shot by Mario Sorrenti, along with a film by none other than Martin Scorsese that will be coming out in the autumn.

