Kate Moss and more revive iconic Vivienne Westwood designs in T-shirts supporting LGBTQ+ charity

Keeping the rebel spirit of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood alive, charity the Vivienne Foundation has unveiled a collection of T-shirts featuring her most daring designs.

The limited-edition pieces revive four of Westwood’s most subversive and celebrated prints, and are modelled by the likes of supermodel Kate Moss and the late designer’s grandaughter Cora Corré.

According to the foundation, prior to her death, Westwood herself designed the T-shirt base, “which not only flatters the body but also flatters the graphics printed on it in the way that it hides, unfurls and exposes the image like a flag blowing in the wind.”

Cora Corré for The Vivienne Foundation (Image: Nick Knight)

It added: “Vivienne arranged the manufacture of a first run of these T-shirts for the Foundation. We have decided to use these blanks in this instance as a special edition collection of four iconic designs.”

Controversial ‘Cowboys’ print among the designs

The ‘Cowboys’ T-shirt (Image: Vivienne Foundation)

Reissued under the banner of the Vivienne Foundation, all profits from the collection will go directly to various charities. The foundation continues Vivienne’s lifelong fight for climate action, human rights and social justice. Supported causes include Erasing 76 crimes (of which the Attitude Magazine Foundation has previously supported), a project working to protect and liberate LGBTQ+ individuals across Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.

Among the designs is the infamous “Cowboy” print. First seen in the 1970s at SEX, the boutique Vivienne ran with Malcolm McLaren on London’s King’s Road. Once banned for their homoerotic charge, Jim French’s images of male nudes found new life in punk. The design even saw the pair being arrested for “indecency”.

Kate Moss for The Vivienne Foundation (Image: Nick Knight)

Then there’s the “Tits” print T-shirt, first released in 1977. Bold, confrontational, and unapologetic, the provocative print transformed the female form into a political statement. The design cemented Westwood’s reputation as a designer unafraid to challenge societal norms.

Colin Jones for The Vivienne Foundation (Image: Nick Knight)

Shot remotely via Zoom by legendary image-maker Nick Knight for SHOWstudio, the campaign unites an eclectic cast. Joining Corré and Moss are model Colin Jones, and Carlos and Deego of Fontaines D.C.

With just 500 of each T-shirt being made, the collection is small in number but huge in impact. Each piece carries Vivienne’s legacy forward, turning fashion into a statement and wearers into advocates for a bolder, better world. You can pre-order the T-shirts now from the Vivienne Foundation shop.