Sam Salter’s CDLP campaign just made laundry day a lot more interesting

If anyone can make us excited to refresh our underwear drawer, it’s Sam Salter. Showing off the latest colourway of the CDLP Essentials Collection, the dancer strips down to the basics, proving that everyday underwear doesn’t have to be boring.

While Salter’s sculpted physique catches the eye, the real star of the campaign is CDLP’s new Grey Melange colourway. Riffing on athletic simplicity and understated design, the shade updates the Swedish brand’s signature Essentials Collection.

Sam Salter for CDLP (Image: Christian Larson)

The selection of wardrobe essentials includes a TENCEL™ Lyocell T-shirt, ribbed tank top and boxer briefs. Combining comfort, breathability and longevity, the collection reflects CDLP’s commitment to redefining everyday essentials through considered materials and elevated construction.

Shot and directed by CDLP co-founder and creative director Christian Larson inside a South London laundromat, the campaign serves as both a love letter to London and a sexy character study, turning laundry day into something worth fantasising about.

Sam Salter for CDLP (Image: Christian Larson) Sam Salter for CDLP (Image: Christian Larson) Sam Salter for CDLP (Image: Christian Larson)

With Salter fronting the campaign, the Grey Melange Essentials Collection embraces an effortless confidence – the sort of pieces that feel just as at home lounging on a Sunday morning as they do layered into an everyday wardrobe.

Because if there’s one thing this campaign proves, it’s that the humble underwear drawer might deserve a little more attention.