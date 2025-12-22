Rick Owens’ oral care collection is elevating the ritual of toothbrushing

Achieving the Rick Owens aesthetic is about more than assembling a full outfit. Beyond the American designer’s gothic universe of black gauze and sculptural leathers, lies an ethos of rebellion and individualism. With his latest collaboration, Owens brings his dark, immersive luxury off the runway and into oral care products.

His collection with luxury oral hygiene brand Selahatin elevates a daily ritual into an act of style and intent. The four-piece line-up includes the usual suspects; whitening toothpaste and mouthwash, accompanied by eau d’extract mouth spray and a handmade horn toothbrush.

Rick Owens x Selahatin (Image: Selahatin)

Owens discovered Selahatin after one of his quotes (alongside a blurred-out portrait) appeared in an Instagram advertisement. “I thought that was bold,” he recalled. When he reached out to the brand, he discovered that Swedish-Turkish designer Kristoffer Vural launched the line after a stroke left him partially paralysed and made mundane tasks a challenge.

“He wanted the most essential things around him to be magnified,” Owens explains. “I also believe in the idea that you don’t need to have many things, but that essential things should be made special.”

Rick Owens x Selahatin (Image: Selahatin)

The line’s signature aroma blends verbena, Madagascar vanilla, Sichuan pepper, juniper, dark citrus, rosemary, black pepper, and peppermint. The scent is described as a “monochrome” palate curated to reflect Owens’ world. Vural notes, “Throughout the process, Rick urged, ‘Go harder. I smoke cigarettes, drink coffee and gin – I need something stronger. It’s unorthodox – but that’s the point. It’s Rick.’”

For Vural, what began as an attempt to elevate the mundane became a personal lifeline. “That this improbable journey would lead me here, alongside Rick Owens, is beyond anything I could have imagined all those years ago,” he says.

Discover the Rick Owens x Selahatin oral care collection at selahatin.com.

