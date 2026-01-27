Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski fronts SAXX Underwear’s Spring 2026 campaign

Antoni Porowski has been unveiled as the face of SAXX Underwear’s Spring 2026 campaign.

Best known for his role on Netflix’s Queer Eye, the Emmy Award-winning food and travel expert stars in a new global campaign for the menswear brand, which launched this week. The campaign includes a short film and accompanying imagery featuring Porowski wearing a selection of underwear styles from the Spring 2026 range.

The campaign focuses on portraying the brand’s products in everyday settings. An accompanying film follows Porowski through time spent at home, exercising, and moving through daily life, with the intention of demonstrating how the underwear performs across different environments.

“The campaign taps into the shared mission between SAXX and Antoni,” a statement from SAXX reads. “Helping men feel like the best version of themselves — cool, confident, and completely comfortable in their own skin. Antoni stars in the campaign wearing the new SAXX Spring 2026 style, Smooth Luxe Boxer Brief, alongside beloved styles Vibe Xtra, DropTemp Cooling Cotton, and Multi Sport Mesh Brief.”

The Spring 2026 collection includes a range of designs aimed at different uses. The Smooth Luxe Micro Modal Boxer Brief is a new addition to the line, made from a modal fabric intended to prioritise softness and breathability. DropTemp® Cooling Cotton styles are constructed using cotton blends designed to regulate temperature and manage moisture. The Vibe Xtra Soft Comfort range incorporates Stop Drop Technology, which is intended to improve moisture control and reduce movement during wear. The Multi-Sport Performance Brief is designed with mesh panels and performance fabrics for higher-intensity activity.

As with all SAXX underwear, the Spring 2026 range features the brand’s BallPark Pouch® design, a three-dimensional support structure engineered to reduce friction and improve fit through a hammock-style construction.

Antoni Porowski has also joined SAXX’s Gamechangers programme

Alongside fronting the campaign, Porowski has also joined SAXX’s Gamechangers programme. The initiative highlights men from a range of industries who are making measurable impact within their fields, aligning with the brand’s broader positioning beyond apparel.

Porowski has expanded his career beyond television in recent years, publishing cookbooks and fronting additional food and travel projects alongside his work on Queer Eye.

The Spring 2026 SAXX Underwear collection is available now at SAXXUnderwear.com.

