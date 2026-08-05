Moncler just brought mountain performance to the city streets

Having already perfected the puffer for city life, Moncler completes the everyday performance wardrobe with its latest pair of trainers. Introducing the Citytrek: where alpine innovation meets a sleeker, city-ready attitude.

Inspired by vintage trail trainers, the Citytrek reinterprets outdoor performance through Moncler’s refined lens. Of course, it’s the details that set it apart, with technical finishes and functional features elevated by premium materials and the brand’s signature luxury craftsmanship.

Moncler Citytrek (Image: Provided)

Small details, serious performance

Since 1952, Moncler has transformed performance wear into an art form, combining the practicality of its outdoor expertise with a design language made for life beyond the trails.

The Citytrek trainer embodies this legacy, pairing breathable Cordura mesh panels with premium materials and technical details designed for everyday versatility.

A tailored ankle fit, cushioned midsole and Vibram sole (drawing inspiration from vintage waffle trainers) complete a design built for both performance. Of course, that doesn’t mean compromising on luxury, with refined finishes elevating the technical silhouette.

Moncler Citytrek (Image: Provided) Moncler Citytrek (Image: Provided) Moncler Citytrek (Image: Provided)

The finer side of function

Balancing the Citytrek’s technical foundations, a brushed-suede upper and smooth leather collar bring a refined finish to the silhouette, making the pair more suited for city pursuits than trekking the trails.

A chalky stone palette keeps the design understated and versatile, transitioning effortlessly from office attire to urban exploration. A flash of red on the leather heel adds a subtle statement, proving that performance-led design can still feel polished.

Hidden details pay homage to Moncler’s heritage, with the iconic tricolour flag stitched onto the back and the brand’s mascot, Monduck, tucked inside the tongue. These considered touches add a playful nod to the house’s identity while keeping the overall design refined.

The Moncler Citytrek is available now on moncler.com.