Mingyu strips back to basics in Calvin Klein’s latest campaign

Effortlessly cool, timeless, and versatile – words that could describe Calvin Klein’s iconic denim just as easily as they describe K-Pop star Mingyu.

The SEVENTEEN boy band member goes solo in Calvin Klein’s fall 2025 denim campaign, bringing fresh energy to the brand’s iconic 90s silhouettes. Bold graphics, tonal styling, and Mingyu’s enviable abs make basics anything but basic.

Mingyu for Calvin Klein fall 2025 denim (Image: TORSO)

Key to the collection is the CK Emblem, reimagined as an all-over print on denim jackets and jeans. Paired with vintage-inspired washes and contemporary cuts, the CK Emblem transforms classic denim while bridging nostalgia with today’s street-ready style.

As for the silhouette of the season, it’s all about the 90s, with the iconic Straight Jean making a comeback in vintage and dark washes. Ideal for pairing with sleeveless tees or classic vests to capture the laid-back, effortless attitude that defined the era.

Mingyu for Calvin Klein fall 2025 denim (Image: TORSO)

The workwear-inspired Carpenter Jean also nods to 90s style with its structured shape and utilitarian details, while the 90s Taper silhouette offers a tailored alternative for those not embracing the wide-leg trend.

Mingyu for Calvin Klein fall 2025 denim (Image: TORSO)

Like Marky Mark before him, Mingyu’s rise to fame has largely been shaped by his hip-hop influences. Since debuting as a member of SEVENTEEN in 2015, he has set himself a part as a charismatic rapper, drawing on the attitude and flow of classic hip-hop to define his style. Making him a natural fit for Calvin Klein’s 90s-inspired denim.

Discover Calvin Klein’s fall 2025 denim collection online.