Matt Bomer returns as Mackage’s leading man in leather 

If a desert road trip with Matt Bomer sounds like the ultimate fantasy, Mackage is already one step ahead. The Fellow Travelers actor hits the metaphorical road in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, decked out in leather.

Dubbed “Oasis”, the campaign sees Bomer take to an imagined open road in Mackage’s latest collection. Alongside model Stella Maxwell, Bomer moves between car breakdowns and desert dreamscapes.

Matt Bomer for Mackage Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

The collection offers a fresh take on Mackage’s outerwear. This season it gets a desert-inspired makeover in shades of burnt umber. Lightweight layers, supple leathers and suede channel sun-bleached landscapes and the romance of the open road.

The star piece? A laser-cut snake-print leather jacket inspired by the shifting textures of desert terrain. Precision-cut panels mimic the play of light and shadow across sun-scorched landscapes, while the tactile finish adds depth. Equal parts statement and staple, it anchors the collection with a sense of modern adventure.

Matt Bomer for Mackage Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

Rugged and refined, the wardrobe is rounded off with soft tailoring in shades of sand, layered knits, and versatile outerwear that carry the desert-inspired palette from dawn to dusk. Clean lines and considered proportions ensure each piece moves effortlessly between function and style, offering a modern, nomadic approach to transitional dressing.

Discover Mackage’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection at mackage.co.uk.

