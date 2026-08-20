Marc Jacobs says he’d dress ‘trendsetter’ Luigi Mangione for court

Marc Jacobs says he’d be willing to dress Luigi Mangione for court.

The designer was asked about the possibility during Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test series, after being reminded that several celebrities have worn his designs while facing legal proceedings.

Winona Ryder, Lil’ Kim and Courtney Love were among those mentioned. Jacobs has previously discussed the relationship between fashion and high-profile court appearances, including in his documentary Marc by Sofia.

“I think he looks pretty good the way he dresses, actually” – Marc Jacobs on Luigi Mangione

Asked if he would style Mangione for his upcoming New York state murder trial, Jacobs said: “Um, yes!”

The interviewer then asked what Jacobs would change about Mangione’s existing courtroom wardrobe.

“I think he looks pretty good the way he dresses, actually,” Jacobs said, agreeing with the suggestion that Mangione is a “trendsetter”.

Mangione’s clothes have attracted attention throughout his court appearances since he was arrested in December 2024 in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Which of Mangione’s clothes have attracted attention throughout his court appearances?

A burgundy sweater Mangione wore during a December 2024 court appearance was reported to have sold out at Nordstrom shortly afterwards. Online fashion accounts initially misidentified it as a Maison Margiela design, which also subsequently sold out.

And when Mangione appeared in court wearing penny loafers without socks, online searches for “luigi mangione ankles” increased by 500 per cent following the appearance.

Mangione’s legal proceedings have changed significantly in recent days.

What is the latest in the Luigi Mangione case?

On Friday (14 August), he pleaded guilty in federal court to two stalking charges relating to Thompson’s death. During the hearing, he admitted that he shot Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on 4 December 2024.

He is due to be sentenced in the federal case on 18 December and could face a life sentence.

Mangione still faces separate charges in New York state, including murder. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

His lawyers are now seeking to have the state case dismissed. They argue that prosecuting him over Thompson’s killing after his federal guilty plea would violate double jeopardy protections.

The state trial had been due to begin on 8 September. That date has now been cancelled while the court considers the defence application. New York prosecutors have until 9 October to respond, and Mangione is due back in state court on 10 December.