Jeremy Allen White just made train travel a lot more enticing with Louis Vuitton 

Travel and Louis Vuitton go hand in hand. After all, it originated as a trunk maker for the who’s who of 19th‑century Paris. Still a favourite among today’s jet‑setters, The Bear heartthrob Jeremy Allen White shows us why Louis Vuitton remains the go-to for travelling in style.

White joins fellow brand ambassador Pusha T in Louis Vuitton’s The Art of Travel campaign, which showcases creative director Pharrell Williams’ Spring/Summer 2026 menswear collection. The images and accompanying film capture a modern vision of travel, blending the elegance of classic wardrobes with contemporary tailoring.

Of course, it’s Louis Vuitton’s signature luggage that steals every scene. Timeless travel essentials, including the Keepall and Speedy P9, complement the dandy-inspired campaigned. Louis Vuitton artisans craft Monogram accessories in durable, lightweight canvas, designed to withstand the demands of travel.

The collection was inspired by Williams’ own travels between Paris and Mumbai. A fusion of the signature styles of the two cities, it blends Parisian elegance with Mumbai’s vibrant colours and textures, creating a distinctive dandyism that is both timeless and modern. This season’s bags, part of The Darjeeling Limited Collection, see’s Louis Vuitton’s Monogram adorned with wild animals and palm trees.

Jeremy Allen White for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Drew Vickers)

Through sun-drenched hues and carefully tailored silhouettes, the collection reflects Louis Vuitton’s commitment to craftsmanship, movement, and the art of travel, while reinforcing the brand’s global cultural perspective. Each frame encourages the audience to consider not just movement, but the experiences and stories accumulated along the way.

Discover the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 menswear collection at louisvuitton.com.