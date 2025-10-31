Callum Turner and cute dogs: What’s not to love about the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 Pre-Collection campaign?

If there’s one way to grab our attention, it’s with puppies. Add in heartthrob Callum Turner, and consider us officially hooked. That’s exactly what Louis Vuitton has done with its Spring/Summer 2026 Pre-Collection campaign. Impeccable Parisian tailoring meets a healthy dose of canine charm.

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 Pre-Collection (Image: Provided)

The London-born actor stars alongside friend-of-the-house Jude Bellingham to showcase the collection. Inspired by the English countryside and shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the collection blends classic British tailoring with creative director Pharrell Williams’ playful sensibility.

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 Pre-Collection (Image: Provided)

But let’s be real: while the suits are sharp, the real scene-stealers are the four-legged co-stars, stealing hearts at every turn. From Welsh Corgis to Border Collies and English Cocker Spaniels, the dogs strut, lounge, and occasionally stare off into the distance with the kind of poise most humans can only dream of.

They sport Louis Vuitton’s pet accessory capsule, featuring Monogram leashes, harnesses, puffer jackets, and even mini trunks that rival their owners’ travel gear for sophistication. Yes, your dog could soon be rocking a Speedy Pet Trunk as effortlessly as you rock a three-piece suit.

Turner himself navigates this mix of high tailoring and playful energy with ease. The actor wears pieces that balance classic British elegance with modern functionality. Think Prince of Wales jackets, flared trousers, and hybrid styles that would make any globetrotter proud.

The campaign’s home-video-style makes it feel like you’ve just stumbled upon a very stylish day out in an English manor. Topiary, classic convertibles, and of course, the occasional well-timed puppy photobomb.

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 Pre-Collection (Image: Provided)

It’s the perfect reminder that Louis Vuitton can be refined, adventurous, and downright charming all at once. With the Pre-Collection hitting stores now and the second drop on 11 November, there’s nothing to stop you from dressing like a dandy – and maybe even get your dog in on the action too.

Discover the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 Pre-Collection here.