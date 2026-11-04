Louis Vuitton makes wet weather worth stepping out for

When Louis Vuitton previewed its Spring/Summer 2027 Men’s Pre-Collection in June, it had us dreaming of rainy days. Admittedly, that’s a tall order for anyone familiar with a British forecast, but Pharrell Williams made a persuasive case for dressing around the downpour.

Now, the collection’s campaign, ‘Whatever the Weather’, photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, gives us an even better look at the rain-ready gear.

At the heart of the collection is a wardrobe built for changing conditions. High-tech outerwear, water-wicking essentials and heavy-duty travel pieces take unpredictable climates in their stride, bringing a practical sensibility to the house’s enduring fascination with travel.

(Image: Oliver Hadlee Pearch) (Image: Oliver Hadlee Pearch) (Image: Oliver Hadlee Pearch)

The collection introduces Surplus Brut denim, featuring a washed-out indigo-blue Monogram print that appears across bomber jackets and jeans, as well as classic bags including the Keepall and Speedy. A water-wicking finish makes it perfect for braving the elements.

Williams undertstands that the weather isn’t the only thing likely to change throughout the day. There are dress codes to negotiate, appointments to keep and evenings that rarely begin with a trip home to change. These are clothes designed for those transitions: dry to damp, day to night, professional obligations to whatever happens afterwards.

The accessories follow suit. Weather Monogram Reporter bags bring the house’s familiar visual language into the conversation, connecting the collection’s practical ambitions with its travel heritage. Alongside the substantial luggage, they make a convincing argument for packing with every eventuality in mind.

(Image: Oliver Hadlee Pearch) (Image: Oliver Hadlee Pearch) (Image: Oliver Hadlee Pearch)

Of course, no collection can guarantee a smooth journey or a clear sky. But Williams understands that a little preparation goes a long way, particularly when it looks this good. For once, showers might be the welcome development.

Discover the collection at louisvuitton.com.