Ballsy art gallery returns for Men’s Health Month 2026 with Ella Vaday

TesticulART is returning for its fourth year, bringing back its ballsy art gallery showcasing glitzy, bedazzled testicles to raise awareness of men’s health and collect donations for global charity Movember.

The exhibition will open on 19 November at Bateman Street Gallery in London, hosted by fearless RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Ella Vaday, who will walk guests through the world’s only gallery dedicated to creating fine art from men’s crown jewels.

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the event, Vaday said she was really looking forward to hosting the opening of TesticulART once again.

Ella Vaday volunteers her balls for TesticulART

“I had such a brilliant time last year I volunteered my own balls… did I do it, though? You’ll have to come and find out,” she said.

“TesticulART is a brilliant, cheeky way to get people talking about men’s health and raise money for Movember. It’s also a reminder of how important it is to know your own body and check your testicles. You can even learn how to examine them safely from the doctor behind the gallery.”

Created by London GP Dr Mark Perera, known on social media as @DoctorGayUK, the exhibition will run until 22 November, raising awareness of men’s health.

The men’s art version of a vajazzle

TesticulART gallery (Image: Provided) TesticulART gallery (Image: Provided) TesticulART gallery (Image: Provided)

“It’s the men’s art version of a vajazzle, all to raise awareness for men’s health” said Dr Perera in a news release.

All donations collected at the gallery will go towards global men’s health charity Movember, an annual campaign held every November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.

The gallery aims to promote body positivity and celebrate men of all colours, shapes and sizes – and the same goes for their balls. It hopes to educate visitors on how to examine their testicles safely and recognise potential health concerns.

Ella Vaday hosts TesticulART (Image: Provided)

Where to visit TesticulART

The gallery is free to visit and will run from 19 to 22 November at Bateman Street Gallery, Soho, London, with opening hours generally from 11am to 10pm over the weekend. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.